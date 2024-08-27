CSU Plans Expansion Through Acquisition of ICS

CSU from Uden wants to grow further through acquisitions. The company thinks it can realise these ambitions with ICS. The cleaning company was founded in Eindhoven in 1976 and is mainly active in the middle and the south of the country. Last year, the turnover of ICS amounted to around 60 million euros.

The current owners of ICS say that CSU is a good fit for the company. Therefore, they are confident that the takeover will go as planned. The supervisory authority must still approve the intended sale, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM).