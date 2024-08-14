Construction of nature zone in Nuenen

Water board De Dommel can continue with the construction of a piece of nature on De Rietmussen and Soeterbeekseweg in Nuenen. The work was halted for about eight months due to extreme rainfall. The soil was too wet to properly carry out the excavation work.

Never before has there been so much rain for so long in De Dommel work area. There was ninety per cent more rain than normal from 1 October 2023 to 1 June 2024. “It remained too wet all these months to continue with the work”, project leader, Wim Cardinaal, says. “The excavators could damage the terrain. And we wanted to prevent that. That’s why we had to wait for better weather”.

Excavation work

The work has resumed this week. The contractor will first start with preparations, such as mowing the terrain. Then the excavation work will start. If the conditions remain good, the work will be completed in three weeks. The sowing and planting will follow a little later. This concerns a green, wet zone of 550 metres long.

Connection

Among other things, a pond with flower-rich grassland will be created and the banks of the ditch will be less steep. This will create a natural connection between Dommeldal and Nuenens Broek. This is important for the development of plants and animals. It ensures that they can spread and move more easily from one area to another.

The creation of the so-called ecological connection zone De Rietmussen-Soeterbeekseweg is a joint task of Waterschap De Dommel and the Municipality of Nuenen. The project is partly made possible by a financial contribution from the province.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob