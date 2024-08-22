Child taken in van – Public Prosecutor demands prison

An Eindhoven resident (38) will have to spend two months in prison if the Public Prosecution Service has its way. The man is suspected of having picked up a six-year-old boy from the street and taken him away in his van. The child was eventually dropped off in Someren.

That happened on May 11, 2022 around a quarter to four in the afternoon. The victim was cycling home after playing at a friend’s house. On the Kruisbaan in Someren, he was approached by the suspect. The man allegedly needed help unloading stuff.

The boy was then grabbed by his neck and arm and taken away in the van. The two drove a few minutes to Maarheeze and back. At a chapel, a few hundred metres from where he was abducted, the victim was put out of the van. He cycled home and called his mother, crying.

‘Child kidnapping’

After the kidnapping, the police started an investigation. In a call, the driver was asked to report to the police. A day later, the Eindhoven resident came to the police station and was questioned. Search terms such as ‘child kidnapping’ and ‘when penis grows’ were found on his phone.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, there are no indications that the boy was harmed in the van. However, the man is guilty of deprivation of liberty and removing a minor from parental authority. The Public Prosecution Service is demanding a prison sentence of twelve months, of which ten months conditional. The judge will give their verdict in two weeks.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez