Brabantsedag parade/festivities and free tickets

The biggest theatre parade of the year, Brabantsedag, offers various entertainment options on the route and ‘atmosphere squares’.

Brabantsedag Heeze, the biggest theatre parade of the year! Every last Sunday in August, nearly 30,000 visitors are overwhelmed by the unparalleled experience of Brabantsedag. It’s a unique event full of culture and entertainment for young and old. On Sunday, 25 August, there is much more to experience around the parade on the route and at the atmosphere squares from 11:00.

Sixteen parade floats with more than two thousand actors on the streets of Heeze impress the audience. The audience is fascinated by expressive or, on the contrary, endearing drama. Gravity and humour, reality and fantasy alternate and bring the past of the Duchy of Brabant to life in a thoroughly contemporary way.

A festival programme has been put together around the famous rolling theatre parade of the sixteen building groups so that the many thousands of visitors can be entertained throughout the day.

Brabantsdag Heeze is a complete experience, with a well-filled programme around the highlight, the largest theatre parade of the year. From 11.00 to approximately 19.00 hours you can enjoy (street) theatre and music along the route and on the Sfeerplein. As soon as the towering theatre parade passes, the programme stops. On five stylish atmospheric squares at the parade course, there is music, theatre, entertainment, and catering for all ages.

THE SQUARES

Preparade

Theater D’n Toversnest

Theater Gemeentehuistuin (municipal garden)

Theater Strabrecht

Theater Geldropseweg

Preparade:

Along the route, everyone will be entertained until 13:30 by:

– Close Act Theatre with I Puppets,

– TukkersConnexion Classic Rally Ride,

– The Italians,

– The Timecruisers of Abacus Theatre,

– Luc Vaesen ‘De Marskramer’ and

– Brigadier Bob Jeroen Engeln.

THEATER GEMEENTEHUISTUIN. The broad mix of music and theatre:

– circus arts by Circus Factory,

– poetic clowning by Arno Huibers,

– interactive stories by Desiree Hornikx,

– Troubadour Luc Vaesen,

– Trio Vrij Vrolijk,

– La Grange,

– Blusswerruk and

– Wildmen Bluesband.

THEATER TOVERSNEST. Vibrant music by:

– Wild Deuces,

– The Rockin’ Rhythm Cats and

– Chicago Capitols.

THEATER STRABRECHTPLEIN. After the parade, the meeting place where float builders

enjoy their float builders’ meal and meet their audience.

Together, they enjoy the famous blues, rock and soul of Tigre Blanco.

THEATER GELDROPSEWEG. The infectious unplugged Just4Fun and the solid sound of

Blusswerruk.

