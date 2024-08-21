BioArt Laboratories and Springplank open a place for homeless

BioArt Laboratories and Springplank join forces and open a place for the homeless
Photo credit: Springplank040/Studio040

BioArt Laboratories and Springplank have opened a place for the homeless on  Oirschotsedijk in Eindhoven. Homeless people can go there for guidance that focuses on their personal and professional development.

For example, the learning-work environment and daytime activity location, which is located in the green heart of the city, offers horse coaching. The interaction with the horses should ensure that the homeless come into contact with their feelings and become more self-aware.

Nature

“Connecting with nature and with each other instead of looking at differences, we look at similarities and together we create a more beautiful, better world. You see the candidates grow”, Jalila Essaidi, founder of BioArt Laboratories, says. The ultimate goal is for the homeless to be able to participate in society again.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

