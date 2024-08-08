Berry van Aerle appointed as PSV club ambassador

PSV has appointed former professional footballer Berry van Aerle as club ambassador. The 61-year-old Helmond resident joins a group of prominent people who represent PSV at home and abroad. Van Aerle won the European Cup I with PSV and became European champion with the Netherlands.

The defender/midfielder played for PSV for almost his entire professional career. In 363 matches he contributed to eleven major prizes. Van Aerle is currently employed as a scout. He has already received a place in the PSV Walk of Fame for his oeuvre. The fact that he now also officially and actively represents the club as an ambassador makes him incredibly proud.

“I didn’t hesitate for a second, because PSV is deep in my heart. It’s the club where I had posters of above my bed as a child. The fact that I played for PSV for almost my entire career and won all my prizes there, made me very proud. The fact that I am still being honoured years later and that I can now officially represent the club gives me goosebumps.”

Honorary title

The PSV ambassadorship is an honorary title of more than just ceremonial value. The club and the ambassadors agree on a tailor-made interpretation. PSV can call on its ambassadors several times a year.

Earlier, Mart van den Heuvel, Pieter van den Hoogenband, Carlos Salcido, Francisco Rodríguez, Romário, Heurelho Gomes and Luuk de Jong were officially appointed as ambassadors of PSV.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez