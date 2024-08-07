An afternoon at Park Hilaria without stimuli

Every year there is a low-stimulus afternoon at Park Hilaria in Eindhoven: the sound is turned down and the lights are dimmed. It is intended for people with disabilities, autism, epilepsy or the elderly. “I like this” says a visitor.

“This is really nice, for children with a mental disability who suffer from the bright flickering lights and the hard noises”, a visitor says. She is not there specifically for the low-stimulus funfair, but she does think it is a good idea. She knows people who cannot come on a normal funfair evening. “My son has epilepsy. In the evening with all those lights, it really has an effect on the epilepsy. I know it can cause an attack”.

“I think it is great!”, says Eva. She is at the Eindhoven funfair on Monday especially because of the low-stimulus afternoon. “I think the low-stimulus afternoon at the funfair is super cool. That people who cannot handle stimuli can also just go to the funfair”, she shouts enthusiastically.

Deaf

Many people who are at Park Hilaria on Monday afternoon did not come specifically for the low-stimulus afternoon. “We actually come here every afternoon, just to eat an oliebol (oil ball)”, an older woman says. “I did notice that the noise is a bit less now. But there are also a lot of people who are a bit deaf, like me. So the other days with the loud noise are better for me”, she laughs.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob