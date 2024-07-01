Youth in Eindhoven’s Vaartbroek district fly their flags

De Bijenkorf primary school in Vaartbroek and Bibliotoop Woensel-Noord have joined forces to allow children to participate in a special project in the neighbourhood. The aim is to improve basic skills, such as language, arithmetic and civic responsibility.

De Bijenkorf is committed to developing these basic skills throughout the year. They teach civic responsibility by, among other things, going into the neighbourhood with the children. The children then look at what they want to improve and think about how they can create more connection.

With this idea, De Bijenkorf approached the still developing Bibliotoop Woensel-Noord. Last year, a bibliotoop was already started in Tongelre and in the coming year, more locations will be opened in other districts of Eindhoven. Various activities are already being organised.

Starting up

The intention is that every resident can develop their basic skills at a library. This project therefore fitted in nicely. Because libraries are designed for, by and with residents, a lot of time is spent on setting up collaborations in the neighbourhood with residents and authorities.

This also applies to the children of De Bijenkorf. The question was how they can create more connections between three social agencies located around the primary school: Dynamo Jeugdwerk, Werkplaats Financiën and the Bewonersbibliotheek Dommelbeemd.

Flags

After several interviews and brainstorming sessions, the children thought it would be fun to make a flag for each institution that shows the connection and brightens up the neighbourhood with cheerful colours. Together with graphic designer Guy Verbeek, each group got to work on their flag. On Friday, these flags were festively presented to the partners with a real parade through the neighbourhood.

The children did not find it that easy to make a flag for Dynamo Jeugdwerk, because so much happens there: from gaming to making music, but also boxing. And what exactly do they do at Werkplaats Financiën? The project, which lasted six weeks, ultimately gave the children a better idea of this.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas