Young ferret cat shows himself for first time

Cute footage from BestZOO. A young ferret cat went outside for the first time with his mother to enjoy the summer weather.

The young ferret cat, also known as a fossa, was born on 2 June. The animal stayed in the nest box with its mother for the first six weeks. Just over two weeks ago, the youngster ventured outside the nest for the first time and explored the indoor enclosure.

A special moment for the caretakers also, because that was the first time they had seen the youngster. This week, the ferret cat went a step further. Together with its mother, the animal explored the outdoor area.

Madagascar

And that is quite different from the area where the animal originally comes from. The ferret cat, a native predator, lives on the African island of Madagascar. And hunts birds, snakes and guinea fowl (a type of bird, ed.).

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob