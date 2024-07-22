Weaving Museum exhibits vintage swimwear

This summer, a special exhibition can be seen in the Weaving Museum in Geldrop. It concerns a collection of swimwear and sportswear from the Geldrop company Tweka. “This had all ended up in the container.”

Eric Berkers, historian and volunteer at the museum, received a phone call from Twente. In a warehouse were about 25 boxes of Tweka swimwear. Old photos, videos, booklets and even Tweka sheet music were also gathering dust. “We drove there immediately. That’s when we saw how big the collection really was,” says Berkers. The treasure was so big that it didn’t all fit in the trunk. “We had to have some of the boxes delivered here.”

Tweka, founded in 1916 by Jacques de Heer, played a major role in the development of swimwear. The brand was known for its innovative designs, which made swimwear more comfortable and practical. “In the thirties and forties of the last century, swimming trunks or swimsuits made of wool were very common. They kept their shape better than cotton,” says Berkers.

Emancipation

The exhibition shows how Dutch swimwear has developed. From woollen swimming trunks and swimsuits to modern triangle bikinis. Berkers: “This exhibition goes beyond just a tribute to Tweka. It tells a story of emancipation, fashion and cultural shifts.”

In addition to historical pieces, ‘Dive into Tweka’ also highlights recent trends and developments. Visitors get an impression of a versatile collection, historical commercials and the history of the Geldropsche Tricotagefabriek Tweka. The exhibition in the Weverijmuseum can be seen until 14 August.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas