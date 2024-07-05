Tobacco shops busier after sales ban in supermarkets

Since the ban on the sale of tobacco products in supermarkets went into effect on 1 July, tobacco shops in and around Eindhoven have experienced a significant increase in the number of customers. Thus, more sales are being made to meet consumer demand.

Dillen Sigarenspeciaalzaak in Veldhoven, which has been in business for more than 50 years, notices a clear difference in customers. “We have a lot of new customers and they are buying more,” says Paul Dillen. Besides selling tobacco, he is also selling more lottery tickets.

Dillen is not worried about the future of his business: “The government wants a smoke-free generation by 2040, but there are already many alternatives like Iqos and Go,” he refers to two vape brands.

The owner of the tobacco shop Dreverman in Mierlo has yet to notice much difference in sales. “Not much has changed so far, but the ban at supermarkets only took effect on 1 July. To be on the safe side, I have bought in more, should it get busier.” She expects her business to continue for a long time. “As long as the legislation allows, I will keep selling.”

Cartons

Smaller brands and cartons are also selling better at tobacco shops now. “People often don’t want to drive back because cigarettes are not on sale everywhere. That’s why they buy cigarettes in cartons more often,” says an employee at Tabakado in Eindhoven. The shop also buys more and expects more new customers.

Sunday Open

The tobacco shop Renata in Eindhoven noticed a doubling in sales. “Since January, sales have almost doubled. I have to do double shopping now,” says Renata’s owner. Consumers also have expectations: “Sometimes customers show up on Sundays, but then we are closed. We are now considering opening on Sundays too,” says the owner.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta