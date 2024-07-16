This is what the temporary shelter at Ekkersrijt looks like

Bunk beds, eating area, kitchen, a fenced stone area with picnic tables and a long row of shower cubicles. This could be seen in the new shelter for asylum seekers on Ekkersrijt. Before the two hundred refugees moved in, the facility in Son en Breugel was opened to local residents and companies, among others.

The building on Ekkersrijt is soberly and practically furnished. Everything is new and clean. Bunk beds have been placed in rooms for two to a maximum of six people. The storage cupboards must be shared together. There is an eating area with small tables and a kitchen. Anyone who wants to wash must go outside, where the sanitary units are lined up in a strict row. A roof will be added over this later.

The outdoor area is a stone place surrounded by high fences for privacy, not visible from the outside. There are a few picnic tables but no greenery. The asylum seekers who will be accommodated are registered in Ter Apel. It is not yet known what type of group of refugees will be housed in the location. The COA (central agency for the reception of asylum seekers) is responsible for all costs associated with the care.

The COA has a huge shortage of reception locations for refugees. King’s Commissioner of Noord (north) Brabant, Ina Adema, has therefore urged municipalities in the province to provide temporary reception locations for asylum seekers. Son en Breugel is now responding to this.

