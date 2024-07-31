Search for missing man resumes

The search for the missing man in IJzeren Man lake in Eindhoven will resume on Wednesday. The police will once again deploy a sonar boat, a spokesperson said.

The search was stopped in IJzeren Man (iron man) in the evening on Tuesday, after a few hours. The missing swimmer was not found. The job was difficult due to vegetation on the bottom of the recreational lake. Officers had also gone to the man’s home, but did not find him there on Tuesday evening.

Swimming

The man is said to have gone swimming with a group in IJzeren Man. When they wanted to get out of the water, the man was not seen again. During the search on Tuesday, many people were present in and around the water.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob