Scarcity in big screens for rent in Eindhoven

Anyone who still thinks they can rent a large LED screen for the quarter finals of the Dutch national team has a challenge.

XtremeLED from Eindhoven and Bazelmans Audio Visual from Veldhoven do not have any available screens for Saturday’s match. Both rental companies have been flooded with requests in recent days, mainly from entrepreneurs who want to throw an orange party by showing the match against Turkey on a big screen.

In his shed, Jack Foppen shows four of his large trailers with enormous LED screens on them. “We built these combinations ourselves and they are operational within fifteen to thirty minutes. And then you can watch the European Championship on a large square, for example,” he says.

Inches

In total, XtremeLED in Eindhoven has ten screens for rent. Where you talk about inches at home to indicate how big your TV is, Foppen talks about square metres. “We have screens of 12 square metres, but the largest is 65 square metres. For that, we converted a truck trailer ourselves to get everything in.”

The unfolding of their largest LED screen, or rather LED wall, is an impressive sight. The whole combination, unfolded, is higher than a two-storey house with an attic, and also longer including a reasonably-sized garden.

The fact that they have ‘run empty’ at XtremeLED in Eindhoven means, according to the owner, that there are a lot of nice orange parties. And yes, he is doing good business because of the success of the Dutch national team. That also applies to Wiljan Bazelmans of Bazelmans Audio Visual from Veldhoven. Because almost everything is rented out at his place too.

“We only have screens of the size that people also have at home,” says Bazelmans. He has rented out most of his LED panels to companies that have a company party, for example. “They want to give their staff and visitors the opportunity to watch football. I think that for an hour and a half there will be little partying, but mainly watching.”

A big smile appears on Bazelmans’ face when he thinks back to Cody Gakpo’s liberating goal against Romania. “Of course because he comes from PSV, but also because the goal was very convenient for us.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas