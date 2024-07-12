Research shows “great monetary value’ of De Wielewaal

According to research commissioned by the municipality of Eindhoven, the Wielewaal Eindhoven estate yields the equivalent of 3.8 million euros annually.

CBS, RIVM and the Foundation for Sustainable Development conducted the research. This was done in a pilot project in which the institutions pooled their knowledge. The research attempted to convert the social benefits of purchasing the estate into euros.

The municipality of Eindhoven states that the landscape contributes to the ‘healthy growth’ of the city in several ways. Capturing CO2, collecting rainwater and as a place where residents can relax are the benefits listed in the research.

Open up

The municipality of Eindhoven wants to open the estate at least partially in 2025. Research indicates that the estate’s value will increase when it’s open to the public. The health benefits would amount to around 2.7 million euros per year. These are benefits due to, for example, fewer visits to the doctor because they can come into contact with nature more.