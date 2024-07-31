Refugee shelter Nuenen dismantled

In Nuenen, the temporary refugee shelter in the inner garden of town hall is currently being dismantled. Fifty asylum seekers stayed here for half a year.

Temporary housing units stood in the courtyard for six months. The refugees have now moved to the shelter on Ekkersrijt in Son. Once the housing units have been taken down, the courtyard of the Nuenen town hall in will be restored to its original state.

In addition to the municipality and the Centraal orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers (central agency for the reception of asylum seekers), the LEV group* and many volunteers were also involved in the temporary shelter.

*LEV group: they inspire people to participate in society and thus contribute to people’s happiness and well-being. It is an accessible welfare organisation for all residents. Together with participants, their volunteers and social partners, they work on a society with resilient neighbourhoods.