PSV coach Peter Bosz receives two prestigious awards

PSV coach Peter Bosz has been voted the best coach of 2024 in the Eredivisie. The head coach received the accompanying Rinus Michels Award for the second time on Wednesday afternoon at the National Football Coach Congress in Papendal.



By winning the award, Bosz stayed ahead of René Hake (Go Ahead Eagles), Rogier Meijer (NEC), Joseph Oosting (FC Twente) and Arne Slot (Feyenoord). Bosz received the award from his friend and former assistant coach Hendrie Krüzen.

Bosz delivered a top performance in his first season in Eindhoven by winning the championship with PSV by a landslide. He also guided the team to the group stage of the Champions League, where he even managed to survive the winter. In the eighth finals, PSV lost to eventual finalist Borussia Dortmund.

Second time

It is the second time that Bosz has been named Coach of the Year. He previously received the award in 2017 for his work at Ajax, with which he reached the final of the Europa League. Phillip Cocu was the last coach to win the award while working for PSV. That happened in 2018.

Head Coach of the Year is elected by all head coaches in professional football and the national coach.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez