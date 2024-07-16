Participation in health research surrounding heavy industry

Eindhoven municipality is going to participate in more research regarding health, surrounding heavy industry. This is evident from answers from the college of Mayor and Aldermen to council questions from GroenLinks (green left party). The Municipality of Eindhoven has decided this now that it appears that more healthcare costs are incurred in areas with heavy industry.

Also in Eindhoven district ‘t Ven, according to figures from national broadcaster RTL Nieuws. It seems residents in this district claim 8 per cent more health care costs with their insurer than the national average. While residents who live in the centre of Eindhoven incur exactly the same amount of costs as the average.

Because the research cannot determine whether there is actually a link between heavy industry and poorer health of the residents around it, more investigation needs to be done. The Municipality of Eindhoven has indicated that it will be actively involved in this national follow-up study. The college has promised to keep the municipal council informed of this.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob