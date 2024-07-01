New Chairperson for TU/E in 2025

TU/e will start looking for a new chairperson of the Executive Board in July. The current chairman, Robert-Jan Smits, is retiring in April 2025.

The university officially announced the date of Robert-Jan Smits’ retirement and will start looking for a new chairperson. Smits will remain in office until April 2025. He has been Chairman of the Executive Board since 2019. During his tenure, he dealt with the challenges of the pandemic, the growth of the Brainport region and the Beethoven project.

European Commission

Before TU/e, ​​he was Director General of Research and Innovation for the European Commission. In that position, he was also one of the architects of the Horizon 2020 programme, which funded hundreds of studies for 80 billion euros from 2014 to 2020.

Source: Studio 040

Translated by: Beena Arunraj