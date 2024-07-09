Mini house burns down behind the Croy

A mini house behind the Croy industrial estate has completely burned down.

This probably happened after the resident argued with the perpetrator. The perpetrator ran away and allegedly set the house on fire. The victim was still in the home at the time.

The resident was able to get outside in time. However, he had to be checked by the ambulance. The fire brigade arrived on the scene with two spray trucks but could not prevent the house from completely burning down.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran