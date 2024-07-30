Military police find 3 Sudanese boys hidden in coach

The Royal Military Police found three Sudanese boys in the luggage compartment of a coach during the night from Saturday to Sunday. The bus with Polish school children was in Hapert on the A67 and on its way back from Manchester to Poland. The bus driver suspected that he had unwanted passengers and signalled the Military Police.

The Polish driver decided to park his bus on the hard shoulder near Hapert because of the commotion and other noises from the luggage compartment. There he signalled to the Military Police, because the bus driver suspected that he was transporting unwanted passengers. The stowaways were said to have hidden in the luggage compartment during a stop in the northern French port of Calais.

The Military Police led the bus to Eersel exit for a thorough check. During this check, the Military Police officers heard banging from the luggage compartment. When the doors opened, one of the three boys tried to escape, but he was stopped. All three claimed to be minors, but did not have valid identification documents. The boys were transferred to a Military Police brigade for further investigation.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob