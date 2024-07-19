Microsoft outage causes delays in Eindhoven Airport

A global Windows outage is causing delays at Eindhoven Airport. The widespread outages worldwide affecting Microsoft Windows are due to a botched update to a software called Crowdstrike.

Eindhoven Airport

At Eindhoven Airport, flights are delayed due to the outage. “Our terminal is very busy now,” says an airport spokesperson. Passengers now have to check in their luggage manually. Travellers who have not yet checked in online have to do so manually. As a result, flights remain on the ground longer than usual.

Transavia and Ryanair, the two major airlines operating from Eindhoven Airport, report experiencing problems due to the outage. This Microsoft Windows outage has affected people worldwide. The NS booking system in the UK has been offline. While the London Stock Exchange has reported technical issues. Many hospitals, banks and media organisations are affected. However, the problems caused by the outage in the region seem limited. There are no issues at the hospitals, and the NS timetable is also not affected by the outage.

People are reporting on X platform about scrambling for cash when cards payments weren’t possible