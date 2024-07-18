Liberation parade to be revamped

JeAssociations marching along, veterans and army vehicles and dignitaries giving speeches. Such has been the format of the liberation parade in Eindhoven for about 40 years. Stichting 18 September thinks it is time to do things differently, which is why the parade will look different for the first time this year.

From 2024, the parade will change its format. It should be a commemoration but also a celebration of freedom, involving a larger number of Eindhoven residents. To this end, Stichting 18 September will enter into a conclave with other organisations in the city, including Studio040.

The liberation fire that is traditionally collected in Bayeux, France, will not only go to the Stadhuisplein, but will also be carried to the six Eindhoven districts. The fire will be lit in the districts at the same time as in the centre. In addition, accessible events must be set up in those districts.

Great hero

“The fire is the common thread,” says Hans van der Pluim of Stichting 18 September. “Many people do not know that Eindhoven was the first major city in the Netherlands to be liberated. The fire that is brought here from Bayeux is the same that is later lit in Wageningen and also ends up in Amsterdam. More attention should be paid to this, the fire should become the great hero of the parade.”

The commemoration and celebration should then create more solidarity in the neighbourhoods. “People should eat and drink together, sing the national anthem together and watch the performances, so that people can unite” says Van der Pluim. “And we want to achieve that by having about 250 people per neighbourhood sharing a meal”

Inclusive

“With the 80th anniversary of liberation, the time has come to update the event,” Van der Pluim explains. “The link must be made to the present and to the future, it must be inclusive and diverse.”

Freedom

Freedom is a great asset, but it must have a clear meaning, he says. “We don’t get freedom for nothing. There are now a lot of people in the neighbourhoods who don’t see much of the success of Brainport but who do see their environment change as part of it, who see their neighbourhood becoming rougher or even deteriorating. If you bring people together, get them to talk to each other, they can also turn to each other for help.”

The parade is not supposed to be this big every year. “We want to go all out every five years. The years in between we keep it a bit smaller. We want it to come alive that way,” says Van der Pluim.

Freedom vibes

The municipality of Eindhoven recently approved the plans. The organisation will receive 443,000 euros to spend on this, although the foundation that will organise the liberation parade is still in the process of being established. “We have the board members for this and we are drawing up a statute. A few practical matters still need to be arranged, but I expect these to be completed next week,” says Van der Pluim.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez