Judge allows ASML expansion near residential area

Chip machine manufacturer ASML is allowed to go ahead with its plans for expansion near a residential area in Veldhoven. Two residents had challenged the zoning plans for this at the Council of State. The judge ruled out the objections as ‘unfounded’.

Among other things, the local residents feared it would cause noise and traffic issues. Specifically, the case concerned the zoning plans for De Run 7000. That is an area between the Kempenbaan in Veldhoven and the A67 motorway, and this part is already in use by ASML.

The company wants to build so-called cleanrooms there, rooms where even the smallest dust particles are purified from the air. There, ASML wants to produce its latest chip machines. Veldhoven municipal council approved the zoning plans at the end of 2022. As a result of the court ruling, construction can now actually start.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.