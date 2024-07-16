Impression of new terminal of Eindhoven Airport

Eindhoven Airport will look very different in 2027. The entire terminal will be renovated and considerably larger. The airport recently shared a video in which they give an impression of what the airport will look like. Construction of the new terminal will start this autumn.

The car rental location next to the airport has now been demolished. This is necessary to enlarge the terminal. The current terminal will be expanded by 10,000 square metres on the side where the gates are located and by 2,000 square metres on the side for the security check. There will also be a new luggage cellar.

The current airport building was built to accommodate five million passengers. The airport now serves 6.8 million passengers annually.

The new terminal should be ready in 2027. In February of that year, Eindhoven Airport closed its doors for five months because the airport’s runways were undergoing major renovations.

The new terminal was designed by EGM architects, IV-Bouw and Peutz.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob