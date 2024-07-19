Holiday vibe in Eindhoven

Despite the disappointing weather so far, the people of Eindhoven are still managing to get into the holiday mood.

Whether cycling from a holiday home in Mierlo or camping with family in Austria, most people who walk through the city on Thursday afternoon are enjoying their holiday or are looking forward to it. And it doesn’t have to be a long journey to a tropical destination: getting away, being outside and breaking the routine is very important for many Eindhoven residents.