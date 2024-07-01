For the first time, more than 13,000 students are studying at TU/e

In the academic year 2023/24, TU/e has reached the 13,000 student mark for the first time in the university’s history. This is mainly due to the increase in bachelor students.

This is evident from the annual report published by the university. In the current academic year, almost 600 more bachelor students studied at the university than in the previous year, increasing the total number of bachelor students to 8,089.

As for the number of master students, there is an opposite development at the university. In 2023/24, 1321 master students entered – the TU/e does state that this number may still increase because students could still register after the reference date of 1 October.

In 2020/21, however, the inflow was still 1999. In the years that followed, it decreased steadily. In 2023/24, the number of master students fell below 5000 for the first time since 2019/20. The cause of this development is not mentioned in the annual report.

Third cash flow

In addition to the number of students, other milestones were achieved by TU/e in 2023/24. For example, the third funding stream – the money that TU/e receives for research assignments from the business community – rose above 100 million euros for the first time.

To be precise, TU/e received 108.4 million euros worth of research assignments through this in flow. This is in addition to the 31 projects in which TU/e participates through the National Growth Fund of the government. It is not clear how much money the university will raise from these projects.

Beethoven

What is certain is that the increased funding through research assignments is good news for TU/e; the millions that will flow to the university through the Beethoven project can prepare for significant growth in the coming years.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas