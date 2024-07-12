Design academy graduation exhibition in Microstad

Forthcoming three graduation shows of the Design Academy Eindhoven will be held in Microstad, the former KPN building. The educational institution announced this on Friday.

The design school’s graduation show is an important part of the Dutch Design Week. The show features over 200 projects from both bachelor and master students.

Microstad hosted the graduation exhibition in 2022, too. “Since the show in 2022, Microstad has undergone a fantastic transformation, offering a significantly better space with interesting possibilities for project presentations and interaction with the public,” the Design Academy reports.

Prominent

“Microstad is also located in a prominent place in the city, next to the Central Station. It is also an inspiring place where pioneers, entrepreneurs, students, creatives and other residents of Eindhoven come together,” according to DAE.

Microstad and DAE have agreed that the building will serve as the home base for the graduation show from 2024 to 2026. The exhibition will run concurrently with Dutch Design Week, which this year is scheduled from October 19 to October 27.

Source: Studio040