Confused man smashes up shop

A confused man of 25 years old caused considerable damage to a store in Woensel shopping centre in Eindhoven. This happened on Monday evening. The store, which sells products from local farmers, will only be able to open on a limited basis on Tuesday because of the damage. The police confirmed that the Eindhoven resident has been arrested.

De Smaak van Woensel (the taste of Woensel) opened three months ago. There are no staff walking around in the shop. There are only vending machines from which customers can get strawberries or sausages for a fee.

The shop is normally open from 07:00 until 23:00. However, the shop cannot open completely on Tuesday morning. The damage to some of the machines is still too great. “We have just finished cleaning up”, Eli van Rooijen, manager of De Smaak van Woensel, says. According to her, the man walked in on Monday evening at around 20:30. He then caused destruction for ten minutes.

“He hit the windows of our machines with a bottle. You can really see the imprints of the bottle in the glass. He also hit the machines from outside with a waste bin. That was all filmed by our security camera,” Van Rooijen says.

Damage

“He hit until the windows of some machines broke. Fortunately, the machines themselves are still intact. It is mainly the glass that has been broken. But well, the smaller compartments certainly need to be replaced. They are badly damaged. That is why we cannot yet distribute some products”.

The police arrived at the store quickly. This was thanks to an alert bystander, Van Rooijen says. “The images show him being arrested after a woman calls the police. We would like to get in touch with this woman to thank her. Thanks to her, the damage is not even worse”.

It is still unclear when the store will be able to fully reopen. “Hopefully everything will be repaired soon. In any case, we are not giving up and will continue”, Van Rooijen concludes.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob