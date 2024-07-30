Commemorative activities around 80 years of liberation

To mark 80 years of peace and security in Brabant, the Air Mobility Command at Eindhoven Air Base is organising two special events in September.

On 24 September, a Masterclass will be held in Parktheater Eindhoven with Lieutenant General André Steur, Commander of the Air Force. Presenter Marcel van Herpen and the attendees will interview him about, among other things, defense expansion plans in Brabant and the impact of the changed security situation in the world on our daily lives.

The Masterclass starts at 15:00 and lasts until approximately 16:45, followed by a chat in the foyer.

Lecture Leo Bormans

On 17 September, Flemish author Leo Bormans will give a lecture in the cinema of the Oirschot army camp about happiness during war and crisis. Bormans, known for the World Book of Happiness, discusses how peace and security are essential for a happy society. The lecture (in Dutch) starts at 15:30 (walk-in from 15:00) and ends at around 17:00, with drinks afterwards.

You can apply for more information about the lectures via vliegbasis.eindhoven@mindef.nl

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob