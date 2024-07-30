Boris achieved his goal: 4,050 pull-ups

He certainly has muscle pain and blisters on his hands, but Boris de Bruijn (26) from Waalre actually feels quite good. He announced this on Sunday after his record attempt pull-ups was successful. Boris pulled himself up on a horizontal bar 4,050 times.

At around 03:45 on Saturday night, he reached that number. Ten more than the old record of 4,040. “And then it was enough”, he says.

Charity

The best thing for him is not even his successful attempt, but mainly that his plan to draw attention to and raise money for the cause he linked to his record attempt was successful: Stichting We Zien Mekaar (foundation we see each other). “That is a foundation that wants to break the taboo of talking about feelings, mainly within the male culture”, Boris explained earlier.

On Monday afternoon, the counter for the charity was at €3,600. But secretly Boris, who himself struggled with dark thoughts for years, hopes that the amount will increase to €4,050 euros: a symbolic euro per pull-up.

His record attempt went smoothly up to 3,300 pull-ups. Up until then, he managed to do a set of five pull-ups every minute. “At 3,300, however, I came up against the man with the hammer”, he says. “I went back to sets of four. And that’s how I managed to break the record of 4,040 pull-ups in 24 hours”.

Recovering

His hands are now taped up so even picking up a cup of coffee or glass of water is difficult, but according to Boris that will get better soon. He now has a few days off so the recovery should go completely well. He doesn’t know yet whether he will ever try again. But he can’t really see that happening on Sunday.

“The nice amount for We Zien Mekaar, however, was all worth it”, he emphasises. He certainly has no regrets.

For more information: Stichting We Zien Mekaar – See each other foundation

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob