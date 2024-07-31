Attractions Park Hilaria rebuilt

It’s hard work these days, in the burning sun, for the ride builders of Park Hilaria. The Eindhoven funfair opens again on Friday, so they’re rolling up their sleeves. “This is one of the best fairs of the year,” says an entrepreneur.

This year, Park Hilaria has almost a hundred attractions. With old familiar ones, but also new attractions, such as the Aeronout, an 80-metres high swing ride. Operators like to return to Eindhoven every year. “It’s fun and big. When the weather is good, it’s great here”, entrepreneur Danny de Beer, of Funhouse, says. His colleague Sam Remmers, who runs an attraction with coin pushers, agrees. “Eindhoven is always fun, there’s never any hassle here”.

Programme

The organisation guarantees that the ride prices for the attractions will not exceed €6. In addition to swinging and swaying, there is also plenty of music during the Eindhoven funfair and there are various terraces and food stalls. Dozens of Dutch artists and DJs come to Park Hilaria to perform. For visitors who have difficulty coping with the many sounds and flashes of light, there is a special low-stimulus funfair afternoon on Monday.

The funfair starts next Friday and lasts for ten days. Every year, Park Hilaria attracts around 450,000 visitors. This makes the funfair the largest event in the city after Glow.

Here you can see the build up of the fair, with Dutch commentary:

For more information in English: Parkhilaria.nl

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob