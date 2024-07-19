Armed robbery suspects arrested

Police have arrested two men aged 24 and 55 for an armed home invasion in Eindhoven. Earlier, a third accomplice was arrested for an armed robbery on 30 April in Lichtstraat.
That fateful Tuesday evening, around ten o’clock, the couple’s doorbell rang. When one of the victims opened the door, the three perpetrators forced their way in. The man was forced to his knees, a gun was held to his head, and he was beaten several times.
His partner heard the commotion and wanted to help but was beaten and shot during the struggle. His injuries indicate pellet gun injuries. At one point, he could get away and call for help. At this point, the three robbers fled. They left the other victim behind, seriously injured and unconscious.
Three arrests
Shortly after the home invasion, an 18-year-old suspect was arrested. After the necessary media attention for the case, the two other accomplices were arrested by the police. They are a 55-year-old man from Eindhoven and a 24-year-old without a residential address. They are currently in custody.