Armed robbery suspects arrested

Police have arrested two men aged 24 and 55 for an armed home invasion in Eindhoven. Earlier, a third accomplice was arrested for an armed robbery on 30 April in Lichtstraat.

That fateful Tuesday evening, around ten o’clock, the couple’s doorbell rang. When one of the victims opened the door, the three perpetrators forced their way in. The man was forced to his knees, a gun was held to his head, and he was beaten several times.