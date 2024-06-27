VNG Annual Congress to be held in Eindhoven next year

More than three thousand municipal administrators, municipal officials and representatives of provinces and central government will be guests in the Klokgebouw on Strijp-S in Eindhoven next June. Eindhoven, together with other municipalities in the region, has been chosen by the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) to organise the VNG Annual Congress.

Never before has such a large group of municipalities (the organisation consists of 21 municipalities, ed.), organised the conference in collaboration with the province of North Brabant. The conference days will take place on June 17 and 18 next year. Chairman of the steering group Organisation VNG Annual Congress, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, is therefore very proud.

“We are very much looking forward to receiving the Dutch government in Brainport Eindhoven. The VNG Annual Congress offers our region the opportunity to tell the story of Brainport. A region where it is pleasant to live, work and live and where we work closely together on innovative solutions for global social issues. That is good news for the economy.”

Knowledge

It is expected that organising the VNG Annual Congress will yield a lot for various parties, such as the catering industry, tourism, small businesses and hoteliers throughout the region. During the event, visitors are introduced to the region, discussion meetings and knowledge sessions take place and there is room for networking. Sessions take place not only in Eindhoven, but also in the rest of the region. At least one sharing session is held in each municipality.

The organising steering group consists of the mayors of the municipalities of Deurne, Eindhoven, Helmond, Reusel-De Mierden, Valkenswaard and Veldhoven.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez