Police arrest four men in subversion actions

The police have carried out checks at several companies in recent days, including checking cars and trucks. The checks were carried out in the fight against subversion. Three people, among others, were arrested.

During the checks, three men were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking. One of them had bags of drugs with him. He also had a lot of cash on him. A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of transporting drugs and money laundering.

In addition, the police found 260 cannabis cuttings during a check on a vehicle. Items for setting up a cannabis nursery were also found during the inspection of buildings. A former drug lab has been found in Eersel.

Finally, the police found someone driving without a driver’s license during a check. It was the seventh time that the person was arrested for this. His car was therefore seized.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez