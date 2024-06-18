Pieter van den Hoogenband will lead the Olympic team

“Our aim is indeed the ambition. In order to continue to achieve this, our policy is also aimed at optimal conditions for our top athletes and top sports coaches. We need that to measure where we stand as a sporting country compared to the rest of the world”.

Safety

A chef de mission has a facilitating task. There are special counters with specialists for the well-being and mental health of athletes. “We have opted for this procedure over the years, but if athletes want to spar with me, that is of course always possible”.

At a large and closed event such as the Games, transgressive behavior also lurks. Van den Hoogenband is not afraid of that. “That is what we are all responsible for,” he says. “Both team, athletes and coaches. If certain behavior does not match the values ​​and agreements and people get stuck, there are counters where you can go. But we also have to pay attention ourselves. Point this out to people, create the right atmosphere and use your common sense.

Supporters

“We are called TeamNL, which suggests that we are a team. They are all individual athletes who represent the Netherlands.

Japan did not allow any supporters due to corona. “The absence of supporters was a real loss at that time. Now, we are in good shape. The Netherlands is in the top five of countries with the most sold tickets”.

Personal mission