Midsummer walking tour against cancer

The title of the walk on Saturday 22 June is ‘Kilometres against cancer’.

The route, with a choice of different walking distances, starts in the Genneper Parks and goes through the forests of Waalre and via the green Dommel area to the center of Eindhoven.

You can choose from an evening walk of 30, 20, 15,10 or 5 kilometres through the city and nature of Eindhoven and Waalre. There are various stamp posts along the way with refreshments and at the finish there is a festive reception with a medal.

The collected funds by the participants, who are motivated to find sponsors for their achievement, will be donated to various organisations. The Maxima MC fund and the Catharina research fund, mainly focus on cancer research. The YvYa foundation focuses on painless and early detection of breast cancer for everyone, and ‘Inloophui’s (walk-in home) De Eik is a centre for living with and life after cancer.

Starting times for the “Midzomeravondtwandeltocht” are from 16.00 to 20.00 hrs on 22 June 2024.

There are also teams of walkers created consisting of groups of colleagues, friends, families, etc. The Rotary Club Eindhoven-South is responsible for the organization

Here you can find more information and see the starting place, the routes and registration fees.