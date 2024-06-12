Hans Ubachs remains Mayor of Best

Hans Ubachs (62) will also be the Mayor of the Municipality of Best for the next six years. At least if it is up to the city council. She agreed to his reappointment on Tuesday evening.

Ubachs has been Mayor of Best since 2018. As successor to Anton van Aert. Before that, he was acting Mayor of Best for a year and acting Mayor of the Municipality of Gulpen-Wittem. From 2011 to 2015 he was Mayor of Laarbeek.

Outgoing Minister of Internal Affairs Hugo de Jonge, or his successor, must still approve Ubachs’ reappointment. The current term of the Best mayor expires in mid-December.

Positive

In recent months, a municipal council committee prepared the reappointment. On Tuesday, the municipal council decided on the reappointment recommendation in a closed meeting. Ubachs is of course happy with the positive decision.

“I am grateful for the council’s trust. There are many great developments and challenges. We will work hard on this again together with the council, the college and all civil servants”. After a year of eye problems and learning to deal with them, it is a ‘wonderful result’, according to Ubachs.

Recommendation

The municipal council sends the recommendation to the Minister of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations (BZK) via the King’s Commissioner. He decides whether the recommendation will be submitted to the King.

After the King has signed the Royal Decree and the Minister of Internal Affiars and Kingdom Relations has countersigned it, the reappointment is final. The final step is for the King’s Commissioner to take the oath or affirmation.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob