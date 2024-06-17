Graffiti festival-Step in the Arena

More than a hundred graffiti artists from home and abroad presented their creations this weekend in the Berenkuil. They gathered for the latest edition of Step in the Arena.

This is the fifteenth edition of the free Eindhoven graffiti festival. However, due to a lack of funds, this is also the last edition.

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved over the past fifteen years,” said organizer Mike Dobber of Dynamo. “From an idea to spend a weekend ‘painting’ in the Berenkuil with a bunch of friends, Step in the Arena has grown into a festival with music, catering and atmosphere. We have gained a prominent position within the graffiti scene,” he continues. Realm According to the organisation, Step in the Arena is known for its relaxed atmosphere, where everyone is welcome and the artists are approachable. The event has gained international fame in recent years.

Source and pictures: Studio040