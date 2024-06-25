Fire at waste processor on Ekkersrijt

A fire broke out at waste processor Remondis on Ekkersrijt on Tuesday afternoon. The clouds of smoke can be seen in the wide area. The fire brigade responded with several vehicles. The fire is now under control.

The fire at Remondis started around half past one on Tuesday afternoon. About half an hour later, the Duty Officer indicated that the fire was under control. “There was significant smoke and odour. This will remain noticeable for a while,” the Brabant Zuidoost fire brigade wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Residents are urged to stay away from the smoke. The fire brigade monitors the situation and will take appropriate measures if necessary.

Source: Studio040

Translate : Ayşenur Kuran