Fire at waste processor on Ekkersrijt

By
Aysenur
-
Fire at waste processor on Ekkersrijt
via Pixabay

A fire broke out at waste processor Remondis on Ekkersrijt on Tuesday afternoon. The clouds of smoke can be seen in the wide area. The fire brigade responded with several vehicles. The fire is now under control.

The fire at Remondis started around half past one on Tuesday afternoon. About half an hour later, the Duty Officer indicated that the fire was under control. “There was significant smoke and odour. This will remain noticeable for a while,” the Brabant Zuidoost fire brigade wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Residents are urged to stay away from the smoke. The fire brigade monitors the situation and will take appropriate measures if necessary.

Source: Studio040

Translate : Ayşenur Kuran 

Your advertisement here.
Previous articleDeadly shooting in the street: ‘Gun was aimed at nurse’
Next articleNew manager for improvement of refugee shelter

LATEST NEWS

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here