Explosive went off at home in Gestel

An explosive went off at a house on Vivaldistraat in Eindhoven on the night of Wednesday to Thursday. The front door was damaged by the explosion.

Around four o’clock at night the neighbourhood was shocked by an explosion. According to a 112 correspondent, the explosion was caused by an explosive made from heavy fireworks. The front door suffered significant damage, with a window shattered.

Part of the street was cordoned off after the explosion. The police started an investigation with camera images viewed and trace investigations being carried out. It is still unclear why the home was targeted.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez