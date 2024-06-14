Dozens of Eindhoven buildings get monument status

The Pullman Hotel in the city centre, the fire station on Edenstraat, the Glass Building at Strijp-S, and the Stroomhuisje near Fellenoord. These are just four Eindhoven buildings from the reconstruction period that have been given monument status.

In total, the city council has designated 77 monuments and objects as municipal monuments. Other buildings on the list include a former workshop and school on Ruysdaelbaan, the Dommel bridge near Stratumseind, the Albert van Abbehuis in the city centre, and the church on Dommelhoefstraat.

Protect

With the decision, the mayor and aldermen want to protect heritage from the 1940-1965 period in a better way. Besides housing, many new industrial buildings, offices, schools, and administrative buildings were erected in Eindhoven after World War II. Many facades from that era feature works of art. “Eindhoven is rich in reconstruction architecture. This building period is of great value,” responded Alderman for Heritage Maes van Lanschot.

DAF headquarters

The city council also plans to designate the DAF headquarters on Geldropseweg as a monument. A decision on this is expected early next year.

