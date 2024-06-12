City politics ‘historic’ decision: ASML permitted to expand

ASML is allowed to expand on Brainport Industries Campus on A2. The Eindhoven city council decided this on Tuesday evening. The Veldhoven chip machine manufacturer wants to accommodate 20,000 new employees on this campus in the northwest of the city.

Councillor Tjeerd Ritmeester of coalition party PvdA (labour party) previously called it a historic choice and according to GroenLinks (green left party) councillor Eva de Bruijn it is the biggest decision to be taken this administrative period. An overwhelming majority of Eindhoven’s political parties are positive about the expansion of ASML. Only the SP (socialist party), Partij voor de Dieren (party for the animals), 50Plus and Forum voor Democratie (forum for democracy) voted against the proposal.

“It is very good news for the region and also for the Netherlands”, Steenbakkers responds. “I am also very happy that there is such a large majority”.

Social contribution

“ASML is aware that a contribution is expected”, Ritmeester says. He calls on the city council to draw up a ‘corporate social responsibility strategy’ with the Veldhoven chip machine manufacturer. “What ASML is doing now is too informal. We believe that the municipality should take more control”.

The social contribution that ASML makes is not yet stated in black and white. Councillor Stijn Steenbakkers (Alderman Brainport) indicated that he wanted to make this further concrete with the company. “We have to do it together, but in balance. I am confident that we can do that together. Contacts with partners and the company are extremely good”.

Implications

Opposition party SP is critical, because according to this party the consequences of the expansion cannot yet be foreseen. “We cannot already provide enough affordable housing, a good bus connection in city neighbourhoods or enough general practitioners”, councillor Jannie Visscher said. She proposes to first gain insight into the social consequences of the expansion. However, she does not get a majority for this proposal.

ASML

ASML is happy that it can expand in Eindhoven. “Of course we have followed the entire discussion and there is confidence. We are happy that we can expand in Eindhoven. Now we will continue working towards a purchase contract at the end of the year”, spokesperson Monique Mols said.

The company takes concerns about the social impact of the expansion seriously. “These are also included in the declaration of intent that we signed earlier. We are having discussions about this with the councillor. We will further develop this in the coming month”, Mols said.

Land

The yet to be developed BIC-Noord – part of Brainport Industries Campus – will therefore create space for 20,000 jobs. The Municipality of Eindhoven previously purchased part of the land, meaning that Eindhoven owns eighty per cent of the necessary land. The municipality has a pre-emptive right on the remaining land.

ASML, the Municipality of Eindhoven and other parties involved will further develop the plans in the near future. More than 20,000 people now work on ASML campus in Veldhoven. “I hope that we can see the first results at BIC-Noord towards 2027 or 2028”, Steenbakkers said.

Last week it became clear that the Eindhoven city council would agree. See a report below:

