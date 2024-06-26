CDA wants to prevent closure of youth centres

According to CDA (christian democrats) Eindhoven, the unexpected closure of youth centres de Mortel (Achtse Barrier) and ‘t Slot (Gestel) is quite a ‘rigorous decision’. The party wants to try to prevent the closure with extra money.

“We think this is a rigorous decision and not appropriate for the city we want to be”, CDA fraction leader Remco van Dooren writes in questions to the city council. “Rigorous, because the doors are closed at very short notice and young people suddenly no longer have their regular base to go to”.

Extra money

The CDA wants to keep the two centres open from other budgets or by bringing forward money budgeted for 2025 for youth work. The decision is unexpected and has a major impact on the young people who regularly visit the centres for activities, guidance and social development, Van Dooren says.

Shortage

Lumens and the Municipality of Eindhoven feel forced to close the two youth centres due to a shortage of subsidy.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob