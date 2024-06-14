ASML gets 1,000 e-bikes for employees in a deal

The chip machine manufacturer ASML has signed an agreement with Drop Mobility on the arrival of 1,000 e-bikes. Now the employees of ASML can leave their cars at home.

It should improve the connection between Eindhoven Central Station and ASML. It should also make it easier for employees to get from building to building on the chip machine manufacturer’s premises.

According to Pim de Weerd, ASML’s Programme Manager Access & Mobility, this is not the only reason for joining forces. “Partly thanks to the collaboration with Drop, we expect to be one step closer to achieving our mobility target. We aim for even more employees to travel by public transport.”

1,000 bicycles

The 1,000 bicycles will be distributed across different locations. ASML employees can pick up the e-bike there using an app.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives Online INBURGERING classes.