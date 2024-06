1,700 households in the Eindhoven district of Tongelre were left without power on Thursday afternoon.

The first report about the failure came in at 3:41 p.m. on Thursday. After that, 1,700 addresses were without power for over an hour.

Enexis was investigating the cause. The grid operator fixed the fault after a while.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.