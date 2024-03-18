Measles outbreak in Eindhoven area

GGD* Brabant-South-east has been notified of fifteen recent cases of measles: fourteen children and one adult person are affected. None of the patients have been vaccinated.

The measles are an extremely contagious disease, says the GGD. The symptoms include high temperature, feeling unwell, sneezing and coughing. The disease also frequently causes eye infections.Three to seven days after the first symptoms, spots appear on the skin. These first appear behind the ears and then spread all over the body.

Some people run the rsik of more severe effects from the measles. Especially unvaccinated children and unvaccinated pregnant women are at risk, as are people with immune disorders, says the GGD.