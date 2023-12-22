6000 homes in Geldrop without power for two hours

Nearly six thousand households in Geldrop were without power for about two hours Thursday night due to a power failure. This power shortage also caused problems at the local Jumbo.

“We are sitting comfortably with a candle and a blanket,” says Liesbeth Smans from Geldrop. The lights suddenly went out at a little before five in her place as well. “They say it will last until a quarter to seven, so we just wait and see.” Until then, she just listens to some radio on the phone.

Trapped in the Jumbo

The power in the Jumbo on the Coevering was also out. As a result, all the shutters in the supermarket were down and customers were stuck for half an hour. Eventually, they were ushered out of the building via the emergency exit.

“Suddenly the lights started flashing,” says Shyamen Bollen, who was shopping. “Then it got completely dark and the shutters went down.” Employees rushed to the shelves to cover the food. “It was a strange situation.”

Most customers did not find it very exciting: most of them wanted to be first in line for the checkout. However, they could not check out. “We did get a pack of cookies, for the scare,” Shyamen says.

Power in the neighbourhoods

The power outage mainly occurred in the districts of Braakhuizen and Coevering, leaving almost half of Geldrop without power. “Sorry for the inconvenience,” says grid operator Enexis.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta