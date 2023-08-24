Many new names at music festival ‘Hit The City’

The free-to-attend music festival ‘Hit The City’ taking place from 19 to 21 October in downtown Eindhoven, has over 30 new names. These are musical talents that do not bind themselves to genres and extend the vibrancy of Dutch Design Week into the evening.

After a two-year break, Dutch pop sensation Naaz finds her place on stage in Effenaar’s Grote Zaal. The Kurdish-Dutch singer made an impression in Carré and at Down The Rabbit Hole earlier this year. She is joined by Dutch pop band The Indien and indie-pop virtuoso Alex Vargas, who returns to the festival with a new sound.

On Friday night, Dynamo’s basement will be the scene of groundbreaking hip-hop, including Mr queer rap duo LIONSTORM and UK acts Denzelf Himself and Deijuvhs, who mix hip-hop with genres ranging from horror to hardcore, punk, metal, drill or jungle. On Saturday, promising and emerging hip-hop artists take the stage, including Latin rapper Mariposa and streaming hit-acts Reanny, Lusho and Brokezart.

Something for everyone

With Library Card and Neighbours Burning Neighbours, Friday night at Stroomhuis will be all about Rotterdam’s post-punk scene. There are great indie and guitar acts by The Joy Hotel, Big Special, Loupe, Girl Scout and THAMES. Fans of harder guitars can indulge themselves with raucous bands like DITZ and Bad Breeding.

The fact that all musical corners are explored at Hit The City is reflected in the contrast between, on the one hand, contemporary and eclectic pop acts like Yaro Mila, Guusje or DeathbyRomy and, on the other, the vintage 60s and 70s sound resounding in the surf rock of The People’s Pleasure Grounds, the lush pop songs of M. Lucky or the old Arabic psychedelic rock-inspired Sababa 5.

Invitation to dance

The Afropop of Amartey or the Afrobeats of DjeuhDjoah & Lieutenant Nicholson and Yung Dada invite you to dance—neo-soul artist Sophie Faith to introspection. G-folk artist Hak Baker turns his particular life story into protest music, while Porcelain Id hurls her poetic lyrics into the room. Hit The City takes place from Thursday 19 to Saturday, October 21, in various venues in downtown Eindhoven. The entire festival is free to enter.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn