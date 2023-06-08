Elderly shine during music day

By
Lila Mehrez
-
Summa social workers singing with elderly
Photo credit: Studio040

On Wednesday afternoon, the festive conclusion of the ‘Music buddies’ project took place in the Parktheater. Students of Summa Social Work each had an older buddy they visited every week for 12 weeks to make music together.

The project is mainly intended to contribute to the well-being of the elderly and also to allow students of the social work course to gain practical experience. Making music is a way to spend a good time together, but a poem is also recited during the closing.

 

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez

Your advertisement here.

LATEST Education

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here