Elderly shine during music day

On Wednesday afternoon, the festive conclusion of the ‘Music buddies’ project took place in the Parktheater. Students of Summa Social Work each had an older buddy they visited every week for 12 weeks to make music together.

The project is mainly intended to contribute to the well-being of the elderly and also to allow students of the social work course to gain practical experience. Making music is a way to spend a good time together, but a poem is also recited during the closing.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez